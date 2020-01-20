When the current Boone County Jail was built in 1991 — with 184 beds — it was soon packed to capacity.
Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson said this was when the county began to work on lowering the jail population.
Thompson said she realized that with not many programs in place for those with mental health issues, those people were often criminalized.
Now, a variety of people have committed to working on an initiative to address the needs of those with mental health issues.
“What we’ve been working on for the last six years now is a really coordinated approach to folks,” Thompson said, “Especially folks with mental illness, to see if we can have programs in place that either divert them entirely from the justice system, or at least reduce the number of times they offend and stay within the justice system.”
Thompson said there was a meeting in August 2016 when officials first began working on an integrated approach to the issue. People and groups from a variety of departments and cities were there, but they didn’t know each other and didn’t know they were working with the same population.
Thompson said this was the beginning of working together on the issue and using the same language. The group began to focus on locating resources and pinpointing areas that needed work.
“We found some places that, gosh, we could do so much better if all of our law enforcement were CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) trained,” Thompson said.
The gold standard for everyone working on the issue is to have a 24-hour access center, so that the county jail isn’t the place where law enforcement takes people who are in a mental health crisis, according to Thompson.
“We don’t want to punish people who need treatment,” said MU associate professor and director of research Kelli Canada, who is also a part of the work being done on this initiative.
A step in the right direction
The Boone County Commission issued a proclamation on May 21, 2015, committing to The Stepping Up Initiative.
Boone County became one of the first counties in the nation to join the initiative.
The problem, according to The Stepping Up Initiative website, is that about 2 million times a year a person with a serious mental illness is admitted to jail.
“Once incarcerated, individuals with mental illnesses tend to stay longer in jail and upon release are at a higher risk of returning to incarceration than those without these illnesses,” The Stepping Up Initiative website states.
The website also describes the struggle that many counties run into while trying to tackle the issue, such as operating with minimal resources or needing better coordination between criminal justice systems, mental health or substance use treatment and more.
The Stepping Up Initiative also provides counties with a variety of resources, including a blueprint for counties to assess existing efforts to lower the number of people with mental illnesses in jail.
The six questions presented to assess existing efforts are:
Is your leadership committed?
Do you have timely screening and assessment?
Do you have baseline data?
Have you conducted a comprehensive process analysis and service inventory?
Have you prioritized policy, practice and funding?
Do you track progress?
The questions, along with more resources, serve as a tool for counties like Boone to develop data-driven plans.
Difficulty in assessing numbers
The data that Boone County is searching for is historically hard to access, according to Canada. She described the computer systems used to keep track of the data as being so old that current computers aren’t able to access any old data.
“A lot of criminal justice systems are still operating with really old software,” Canada said. “So it’s just hard to get the data that you need to make an accurate assessment.”
A new instrument was installed three months ago, according to Canada. She said it’s a quick screener to figure out how many people with mental illnesses are being booked into the jail.
Canada says she has been advocating to get the data to help the grant funding process so the county can address the problem.
“It’s more of a way for us to figure out the need,” Canada says. “But it’s also helpful to have a baseline.”
Having a baseline for data will allow the county to apply for grants easier because the group will have actual numbers to submit when applying for grants, according to Canada.
Working on the future
The current plan is to appoint an administrator to be in charge of the initiative, according to Thompson. Currently the county is pulling help from a variety of departments and areas.
“We’re taking bits and pieces out of everybody,” Thompson said. But creating an administrator job requires funds — about $90,000 to be exact.
She said the “whipped cream and cherry” on top of the initiative is a 24-hour access center. For now, Thompson said she continues to buy Powerball tickets, in hopes that the startup money will become available.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.