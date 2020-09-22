The Boone County Bicentennial Celebration has gone virtual, creating videos that will replace the formerly planned in-person celebration activities.
For the remainder of the year, the Bicentennial Committee will release videos that outline Boone County’s history throughout the past 200 years.
The committee has been working on this year’s celebration for the last two years. It originally planned to have a variety of live productions, events and ceremonies that would focus on sharing the many diverse aspects of Boone County, according to a news release.
As with most large social gatherings canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person events have been canceled, but the celebrations will continue. All of the plans have been adapted to be able to reach the citizens of Boone County while remaining at safe distances, the release said.
The first of the videos was just released as a preview of the series to come for the rest of the bicentennial year. It was followed by a video entitled ”Wagon Stories: Boone’s Lick Road.”
The videographer for the bicentennial videos, Karl Bussen, created two videos for the Parley P. Pratt Freedom Run that were released earlier this year. The run was the only in-person celebration event that was able to be held amid COVID-19 restrictions.
For the remainder of the year, the Bicentennial Committee has a number of videos planned.
The “Stephens College Women” dramatic performance will be filmed rather than having in-person viewing. This play features 12 iconic women in Missouri history, which will be available Sept. 30.
On Oct. 15, the committee will release a video about the “Treasures of Boone County,” a community collaborative mural. This mural was created by Stacy “Wildy” Self and is meant to honor the 200-year history of the county.
Hundreds of individuals throughout the county were able to add their touches to the mural. The mural is comprised of several jig-saw pieces and, at the end of the year, the mural will be separated. Each piece will go back to the city where it was made, according to the preview video featuring Chris Campbell .
The final two videos to be released this year are about the tradition of 4-H in Boone County, set for release Nov. 15, and The Kay Brothers band, to be released after Nov. 15.
For more information regarding Boone County’s Bicentennial Celebration and to access the celebration videos, visit www.BoCoMo200.com.