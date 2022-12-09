Sometimes Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson tears up in the courtroom. It can be difficult to maintain emotional distance from the cases he tries, he said, but he does his best.
One of those cases involved a girl about the same age as his 12-year-old daughter.
Brandon Brill had been accused of causing a collision in September 2017 that killed Harrisburg coach and teacher Brian Simpson.
At the time of the crash, Simpson was driving five student athletes in a bus, and Brill crossed the center line. Both vehicles overturned, and the bus caught fire.
Johnson called seeing the community outpouring of support for Simpson “tremendously emotional,” especially since Simpson left behind a young daughter.
“I blink a lot,” he said of the occasions when he has a hard time controlling his emotions during a trial.
Johnson became Boone County prosecuting attorney in August, after running unopposed for the position in the primary election.
At the time he was sworn in, he was no stranger to the Prosecutor’s Office, after spending 12 years as assistant prosecutor in Boone County, two as lead assistant prosecutor under Dan Knight.
Johnson announced his candidacy as a Democrat for Boone County prosecutor in February, just one week before Knight announced he would be stepping down. In June, Knight was found dead in his home from an apparent suicide.
Following Dan Knight
When Knight announced he wouldn’t run for re-election, he had spent nearly 30 years with the Prosecutor’s Office, 15 in the top job. He served as an assistant prosecutor and first assistant prosecutor before being elected prosecuting attorney in 2007.
Knight was known for the extreme dedication he gave to the cases he prosecuted, putting in countless hours of meticulous preparation before every trial.
Johnson worked in a research and support role as Knight’s assistant prosecutor, and remembers trying a homicide case with him. He described Knight as “laser-focused.”
“Dan had made this giant exhibit that was probably 12 feet long and 9 feet tall,” Johnson said. “We carried it across the courtroom to bring it over to the jury, and it took the two of us. (The judge) just gave us such a look, like ‘What is this and what are you doing?’”
When Johnson threw his hat in the ring, he described a breakdown of the criminal justice system and committed himself to increasing “accountability and responsiveness” in the office of prosecutor. Change was “overdue,” he said.
He advocated for a better work-life balance in the office, one that fit his wife and daughter’s expectations of spending more time with him.
He calls raising his daughter a “really dedicated hobby” and said he tries his best to attend her school events.
“It’s important for our prosecutors, and me included, to be full, complete people that are engaged in our community,” he said.
Being a prosecutor
The Boone County prosecuting attorney represents the state during criminal proceedings. When someone is arrested, the prosecutor will decide whether the charges have merit.
The prosecutor can also bring criminal charges against a defendant, drop existing charges or add new ones.
During an investigation, often in cooperation with law enforcement, the prosecuting attorney will build the case against the defendant and present it at trial.
If a defendant is convicted, the prosecutor will recommend a sentence based on the crime and its severity.
In the courtroom, Johnson concentrates fully as he works, often bent over his computer while listening to the proceedings. He responds to the judge succinctly and respectfully when addressed, engages with the victims in the room and communicates their needs to the judge with sincerity and compassion.
Much of the work as a prosecutor is following the minutiae of legal documents, filing that paperwork and communicating back and forth with other attorneys. But it’s never dull, Johnson said, and no day is ever the same.
“The trials are kind of just the tip of the iceberg,” he added.
Fourteen assistant prosecutors serve Boone County, and Johnson is responsible for managing them all. Johnson has received training himself from the National Association of Counties to learn how to run his office more efficiently.
“To be successful in the long term, the individual assistants and the support staff have to be successful,” he said.
The office has experienced considerable turnover in the past year, bringing a number of new attorneys to the office, including those new to the profession altogether.
“We have a huge number of dedicated, talented people, but also very new ones,” he said. “It will take a while for them to build experience, both in judgment and determining what to do with cases, but also with trial skills.”
Opening up communication within and outside the legal system is critical to the way Johnson wants to run the office.
Together with assistant prosecutor Nick Komoroski, who served as interim prosecutor after Dan Knight died, Johnson has maintained efforts to reestablish communication with law enforcement.
He has met with all of the Boone County judges, talked to members of the Public Defender’s Office, and with the Boone County circuit clerk to hear concerns they might have.
Doing outreach in the community and getting feedback from the public are also part of his agenda to increase communication.
“We have to keep in mind the focus on serving the public,” he said. “Historically, we just haven’t done a very good job at communicating and hearing different people’s perspectives.”
Targeting drug cases
In the months after being sworn in, Johnson has dedicated office resources to prosecuting crime related to drug use in Boone County.
In 2021, there were 34 fentanyl overdoses in Columbia, which Johnson has identified as the largest cause of death related to criminal activity in the area.
In response, he has resolved to target drug-dealing.
“It’s much different to be somebody who is addicted to drugs struggling with addiction, and then on the other hand, somebody who is selling drugs, profiting off that disease in our community, and also now killing people,” he said.
He also intends to address misconceptions citizens have about the nature of drug offenses.
“There’s a perception that the prisons are full of nonviolent offenders, which just doesn’t reflect the numbers of people who are actually incarcerated,” Johnson said. “It’s very unusual for people with drug offenses to be sent to the Department of Corrections.”
In order to handle the increase in violent crime fueled by drug activity, Johnson has created a unit that strictly works on A and B felonies. In addition, the office now has a prosecutor assigned solely to homicide cases.
Communication between police and the prosecutor’s office is important to combat the effects of violent crime, which is often drug-related, he said. This includes meeting regularly to discuss important cases.
“Part of the goal is to get involved in the process earlier on so we can start putting together and building cases that are eventually going to be for trial,” Johnson said.
One of his most memorable cases was the murder of Tre’Veon Marshall, a 17-year-old killed in July 2013 as the result of a string of retaliatory shootings.
In these kind of killings, Johnson said vigilante justice is being used as an alternative to using the legal system to solve problems.
“If we’re not doing our job here, people seek other avenues for justice,” he said. “We have to do better on the legal side to make that a viable option for people.”
Belonging to the community
Johnson continues to foster connections beyond the courthouse, something he said is quintessential to the work.
“It’s important to be able to appreciate what’s going on, to not just be automatons in the office, but actually be out and involved and part of our community,” he said.
He arranges meetings with members of the community or schedules a lunch to hear about the issues they are concerned about.
After graduating from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Johnson worked as an attorney with the Van Matre Law Firm and also for the state Attorney General’s Office in criminal appeals.
Working in public service gave him a sense of pride, which continued when he became a prosecutor in Boone County.
“As a prosecutor, you don’t have an individual client,” he said. “Your client is the public at large, and so your job is to just try to do the right thing in each case.”
In the end, he said that’s what he loves about his job.
“Every day when you come in, your goal is to try to do the right thing the right way.”