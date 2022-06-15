Boone Electric Cooperative asked residents Wednesday to conserve energy Thursday and Friday as mid-June temperatures remain high.
Associated Electric Cooperative, which supplies power for 51 distribution cooperatives, informed Boone Electric that energy supplies may be tight over the following days due to “unseasonably high temperatures,” according to a news release.
“Right now we’re in a dryer pattern where we are not seeing much moisture. We’re likely not getting much next week either,” said Kenton Gewecke, the chief meteorologist at KOMU 8. “Next week is gonna be the big thing. It’s a lot of sunshine, a lot of dry time, and temperatures are gonna be allowed to skyrocket (to the) upper 90s, around 100, low temperatures (in the) middle 70s.”
Meredith Hoenes, a spokesperson for Boone Electric, said that in addition to temperatures, wind conditions are another large contributor to the energy conservation notice.
“We’re going to be losing some generation from our wind, which is a great support,” Hoenes said. “Sometimes 30% of our daily generation comes from wind.”
Boone Electric also has a generator being repaired and another under maintenance, which also contributed to the notice, Hoenes said.
Columbia Water and Light has not yet put out a similar notice. Officials did not have time to respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
The last time Boone Electric put out a request for energy conservation was during the winter storms which battered much of the country in February 2021. Efforts for residents to conserve power helped keep electricity flowing for many during that time, Hoenes said.
“We could physically see people lowering their energy usage, and it was a great benefit to us. And we did not have to have any blackouts during that freeze,” Hoenes said. “So we know that our members, when we ask, they answer the call for help and they do a great job for us.”
Hoenes said that Boone Electric is still positive that it will not have to issue rolling blackouts and said the most impactful time to save energy is during the hottest time of day, between 2 and 8 p.m.
How residents can conserve energy
The release said that community members can assist in power-saving efforts by employing several practices:
“Raise their thermostats a few degrees. For example, if a normal setting for a member’s home is 75 degrees, raise it to 78 degrees.
“Limit the use of large appliances (run dryers, washing machines and dishwashers at night).
“Unplug devices that are not in use.
“Turn off unnecessary lights and ceiling fans when not in those rooms.”
More tips are available online at the Boone Electric website, booneelectric.coop.