Boone Electric Cooperative (BEC) has sent two crews to help with rebuilding efforts in DeRidder, Louisiana, following Hurricane Laura’s destructive arrival.

The crews, consisting of 10 lineman and five trucks, were sent at the request of Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECI), whose assets suffered critical damage from the hurricane.

These crews have been tasked with clearing debris from paths and restringing essential electrical wires in order to restore power to BECI’s nearly 41,000 members, according to a news release from Boone Electric.

Jimmy Goodnight, the manager of operations at Boone, said, “Even with crews working 16-hour days, power won’t be restored in DeRidder for at least another three weeks.” 

According to the news release, COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Workers are staying in specially designed tent cities equipped with air filters and beds will be spread out in accordance with social distancing norms.

Boone Electric Cooperative has been involved with hurricane relief efforts before. Their most recent effort was in 2018 with Hurricanes Micheal and Florence

  Public Life Reporter, Fall 2020

  As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters.

