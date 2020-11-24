Boone Electric Cooperative officially began its facility renewal project at a groundbreaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at their headquarters.
President Joel Bullard characterized the event as the continuation of a legacy started by the original founders of the company.
"Forty families started Boone Electric Cooperative with their modest membership fee of $5. The sweat that was put into this property to get it going in the '30s is a testament to the dedication the board has even today," Bullard said during a news conference preceding the groundbreaking.
"When Boone Electric Cooperative moved to this location in the early '50s, we had about 3,000 members. We charged 5 cents a kilowatt-hour. Today, we have 10 times that membership ... and we charge only 11 cents per kilowatt-hour."
Temporary repairs to the aging main building, originally built in 1952, would have cost millions and would be rendered useless in about a decade, according to a news release from Boone Electric Cooperative. Due to low investment rates, the demolishing and rebuilding of the current building will be able to take place in one phase instead of the original three. Coil Construction has been hired as the contractor, and Simon Oswald Architecture will oversee the project, with local subcontractors expected to be used throughout the project.
Construction is expected to last for approximately 18 months, and the Boone Electric Cooperative office will be temporarily located at 1905 W. Ash Street. Members will be able to continue in-person transactions and service requests concerning their account, as well as access the kiosk for after-hours payments.