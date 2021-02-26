Starting Saturday, the Boone Health COVID drive-thru testing site will be closed on weekends. This is due to a decrease in demand from the community.
The testing site will remain open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The testing site is located at the southwest corner of East Broadway and South William Street, to the west of Boone Hospital Center.
At the testing site, you will be asked to provide an order from your primary care provider, a photo ID and your insurance card if available. There is no out-of-pocket cost, and you can remain in your car the whole time.
Visit boone.org/covid19 for more information.