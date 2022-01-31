The Boone Health COVID-19 testing site will change its hours to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day of the week beginning Tuesday, according to a Monday news release. Boone Health made the decision following a decrease in demand for testing.
Boone Health spokesperson Ben Cornelius said the site had half as many people in need of testing last week than the previous week. He said hours will continue to be updated as the demand for testing changes.
According to previous Missourian reporting, the testing site, located at 900 W. Nifong Blvd., opened Jan. 17. Originally, the site was open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. On Jan. 28, Boone Health changed its weekend hours to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a previous KOMU report.
In order to test, people must have symptoms and should bring a photo ID and insurance card. A provider order is not required. Patients are required to wear a medical-grade mask and maintain social distancing at the testing site.
Patients who have a test order from a provider can visit any of Boone Health's lab services locations, which can be found at its website.