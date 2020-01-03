The president of Boone Hospital Center said Friday that he will retire from his post by the end of the year.
Jim Sinek has served as the hospital's president since 2013. His retirement will coincide with the expiration of the Boone Hospital Center's lease with BJC Healthcare.
“It has been a privilege to serve as a BJC president and to have worked with such an outstanding and dedicated group of teammates and medical staff members over the last six years," Sinek said in a news release Friday.
Under his lead, Boone Hospital Center was named the top hospital in mid-Missouri by U.S. News & World Report from 2015 to 2019. It was also designated Magnet Hospital for Nursing Excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
“The trustees are grateful for Jim Sinek’s six years of service to Boone Hospital and are especially proud of the many quality awards Boone has received during his leadership and the outstanding care that Boone continues to provide to the citizens of central Missouri," said Jerry Kennett, chair of the Boone Hospital Board of Trustees.
Sinek has served as a CEO at three different hospitals, including the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska, prior to his time in Columbia.
Sinek will remain in his post and lead the transition effort as the county-owned hospital ends its 30-year relationship with BJC on Dec. 31.
"We are appreciative that Jim will be with us through the end of 2020 to facilitate the transition and provide the trustees ample opportunity to begin the search for the next leader of Boone Hospital Center," BJC Group President Sandra Van Trease said in the news release. "While we will miss his leadership, we are excited for Jim and his wife, Stephanie, as they embark on their retirement plans.”
Supervising editor is Galen Bacharier.