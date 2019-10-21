Boone Hospital Center nurses have been honored for the fourth time for their use of strategic goals and skills to improve patient outcomes.
The award is called the Magnet Recognition, and it's given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program.
The Magnet Recognition Program for nurses means educating and improving nursing care at every career stage to give patients a more positive experience. For patients, it means receiving the best care through supported nurses, according to American Nurses Credentialing Center.
At an event announcing the award Monday morning, Boone Hospital Center Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Monica Smith said what an honor it was to be recognized again.
"Every single designation has benefitted the hospital because the Magnet Program — what it's meant to do — is drive patient outcomes and high-quality care,” she said.
The standards address raising nurse satisfaction and reducing nurse burnout and registered nurse turnover.
Boone Hospital Center President Jim Sinek said the recognition is a testament to some of the best nursing in the world and strong leadership.
"We have leadership all the way throughout this entire organization by making the right decisions for the right reasons,” Sinek said. "And that leadership drives patient safety and patient quality and the environment in which we not only take care of patients, but we take care of each other."
Boone Hospital Center is one of 71 health care facilities worldwide to receive the recognition four times, according to Sinek.
Boone Hospital won its first Magnet Recognition in 2005 and then again in 2009 and 2014. The hospital must reapply for the recognition every four years, according to a news release from the hospital.