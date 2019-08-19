Independent management is the best option going forward for Boone Hospital Center, its trustees said in a Monday Facebook post.
"We are now focused on the independent hospital option and are working to ensure this option will give us the ability to meet patients’ needs for generations to come," the post said.
The trustees said they believe independent management will be best for patients, hospital staff, physicians and the community. The Facebook message cited the flexibility local control would give the hospital in creating partnerships with local physicians and other health care providers and the ability to reinvest profits into patient care.
The trustees were holding their regular meeting at the hospital Monday afternoon and were scheduled to have another executive session, the next in a long series of closed meetings they've held as they discussed the hospital's future.
An official announcement of their decision was expected to come Monday evening.
During the open portion of the trustees meeting, Chair Brian Neuner announced he is stepping down from his post. Neuner became chief development and marketing officer for Special Olympics Missouri in May. The Boone County Commission is scheduled to appoint a replacement trustee at its regular meeting Tuesday morning.
The trustees have been considering different options for future management of the hospital since deciding to part ways with BJC HealthCare when their lease agreement expires at the end of 2020. After spending several months negotiating a possible deal with MU Health Care, the trustees set those talks aside and said they would focus on two options: a new partnership with a national health care company or reestablishing Boone as a stand-alone operation.
The trustees spent some time considering two other responses to a request for proposals they issued in 2016. One was from St. Luke’s Health System and the other from Duke LifePoint Healthcare.
Here's the entire text of the trustees' post.
Community Update:
Boone Hospital Center Trustees want to provide an update to employees, medical staff and the public about the status of our work to secure the hospital’s future.
Earlier this year, we outlined two possibilities for the future management of the hospital — either partnering with a national healthcare provider, or moving forward as a locally-controlled, independent community hospital. We are now focused on the independent hospital option and are working to ensure this option will give us the ability to meet patients’ needs for generations to come.
Operating as a locally-controlled, independent community hospital could benefit patients, employees and the medical staff by creating:
• Flexibility to partner with local physicians and other healthcare providers to better address patients’ needs.
• Local decision-making authority about the future of Boone Hospital Center and healthcare in mid-Missouri.
• Ability to reinvest every dollar we make into local patient care.
Boone Hospital Center is nearing 100 years of service. As we think about the future, we want to ensure the hospital can continue to be the region’s high-quality healthcare leader for the next 100 years. In considering the independent option, we want to ensure:
• The long-term financial sustainability of Boone Hospital Center, so we can fulfill our vision of service to patients.
• Valued employees and physicians have information about our work and confidence in the future of Boone Hospital Center.
• Our ability to continue providing high-quality patient care and to retain and recruit talented physicians, nurses and other caregivers.
We are actively working with professional advisors to finalize our future direction and we are making progress. To date, we have had informal conversations with many local physicians and regional healthcare providers who are excited about the possibility of future partnerships, and we will continue to engage with them. Their willingness to be part of our future will be a key factor in our ability to operate independently.
The Trustees’ work to ensure the long-term success of Boone Hospital Center continues. While we still have work to do, we are encouraged by the support we have received from patients, employees, physicians and members of the community. We will continue to provide updates on our progress.
Sincerely,
Boone Hospital Trustees