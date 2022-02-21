Boone Hospital Center is easing its restrictions on the number of visitors starting Feb. 22 because of a lower positivity rate in the hospital's service area, according to a news release.
Non-COVID-19 positive patients are allowed two visitors per day, an increase of one visitor from the previous policy.
The only exception of this policy is end-of-life patients are allowed two visitors at a time and four per day, which is unchanged from the previous policy.
Visitors will still be required to wear medical-grade masks, pass a COVID-19 entry screening, maintain social distancing and must be older than 16 years old.
The news release said that Boone Health's Incident Command Center will continue to monitor the pandemic data trends and will change the policy accordingly. The most updated policy is available on its website.