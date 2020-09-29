Boone Hospital Center will be transitioning from the BJC HealthCare system April 1, 2021. The Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees and BJC HealthCare announced this delay in a release Tuesday.
The transition was originally scheduled for Jan. 1, 2021. The three-month adjustment is “largely a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” which has been the focus for Boone Hospital and BJC HealthCare staff. They hope by waiting, the eventual transition can be as smooth as possible.
“Obviously, some things have happened outside of our control that have caused us to make some adjustments,” said board of trustees chairperson Jerry Kennett, M.D. , in a release.
“Instead of rushing to meet a date, we are going to make sure we get it right.”
In September 2018, the trustees and BJC mutually agreed that BJC’s lease of Boone Hospital would come to a conclusion after nearly 30 years of partnership.
After evaluating partnership options with MU Health Care, Saint Luke’s Health System and Duke LifePoint Healthcare, the trustees announced in August 2019 that Boone Hospital Center would transition to an independent community hospital.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Boone Hospital Center trustees chose this option for the flexibility local control would provide. This would facilitate “creating partnerships with local physicians and other health care providers and the ability to reinvest profits into patient care.”