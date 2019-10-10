As Boone Hospital Center transitions away from BJC HealthCare’s management, trustees are working to build relationships with other hospitals in mid-Missouri, it encourages current employees to stay on and make a switch in technology.
Among the most important issues the trustees have to tackle is assembling a new independent management team. Trustees Chairman Jerry Kennett said that could involve a nationwide search, or rehire of BJC employees already working at Boone Hospital Center.
“We want to emphasize to our employees and reassure them that we are hopeful that potentially all of our employees currently will want to continue working at Boone Hospital,” Kennett said.
The trustees plan to host employee forums where trustees will be available to answer questions or address concerns employees may have about their jobs and the future of the hospital.
“It is certainly our goal to have all those people continue working in their current roles as much as possible and have a benefit structure that is hopefully equivalent to what they have presently,” Kennett said.
BJC HealthCare has managed the hospital for more than 30 years and is based out of St. Louis. Over the years, several systems such as revenue cycle, managed care contracting, and billing and collecting have been moved out of the hospital to off-site servers.
“We’ve got to re-establish those systems back into the hospital,” he said.
The contract between the hospital and BJC also requires “certain monies,” including operating capital, be transferred to the trustees and the hospital at the end of the lease. Kennett said the trustees are working to finalize those amounts with BJC.
“We do think that’s going to lead to having adequate capital to be successful,” Kennett said. “We’re in a good place. We haven’t finalized those discussions quite yet, but we think that will happen in the next few weeks.”
Going forward, the trustees want to focus on a strategy that improves health care in mid-Missouri. Kennett said the trustees are talking with local hospitals in communities such as Marshall, Sedalia, Kirksville and Moberly. The network would approach employers in mid-Missouri and offer health care service for their workers. Employees would have the flexibility to choose any hospital in the network to receive their care.
“We are hopeful we can establish a network that strengthens the smaller community hospitals while being beneficial to Boone Hospital Center at the same time,” Kennett said.
Kennett said the trustees are more than willing to go into the community and make presentations about the future of the hospital to anyone who wants to hear about it.
“The trustees are extremely enthusiastic about the future of Boone Hospital Center,” Kennett said. “We think we will be successful independently. It’s a very positive picture at the present time, and we have had a great response from the community about the decision to go independent. We’re very thankful to the community for that support they’ve given us.”
The trustees have been holding a series of closed meetings since deciding they would take the go-it-alone approach to future management. Kennett said the executive sessions allow them to discuss contract negotiations with BJC and the new management structure and personnel behind closed doors.
They’ve been punching the accelerator this month. After a closed meeting Oct. 9, they scheduled subsequent sessions for Wednesday and Oct. 16, 17, 19 and 30.