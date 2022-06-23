Boone Impact Group is funding a pilot program to increase access to affordable housing for the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness, according to a release from the city Thursday.
Boone Impact Group has, until now, been focused on direct disaster response, the release said. Because the pandemic magnified poverty and inequity throughout the city, worsening issues like affordable housing and homelessness, the group will transition to long-term recovery, the release said.
The Housing Stability Program is based on successful programs in other communities and is designed to alleviate perceived financial risks in leasing to vulnerable tenants using housing vouchers, the release said. The goal is to increase the number of landlords willing to lease housing to unhoused communities, Entry Specialist for the Coalition Jessica Macy said in the release.
She said there are currently 180 people experiencing homelessness throughout the city seeking housing, 97 of which have access to housing vouchers. However, they are unable to find landlords that will accept those vouchers.
The program is a partnership between tenants, property owners and managers, the housing authority and the coalition. Boone Impact Group is a collaboration between local funders and partners.
A local participating landlord said in the release “I’ve always avoided (taking vouchers) for 12 years, I’m willing to give (this program) a try.”
The landlord said they were interested in helping people find stable housing but is only willing to give it a try with the coalition’s new support.
Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole said in the release the Columbia Housing Authority has over 100 program participants searching for housing. Typically 30 or less will successfully identify an available and eligible unit in our market, he said.