The rehabilitation of the U.S. 40 bridge over the Missouri River at Boonville will begin Monday. The bridge, built in 1995, is in need of preventative maintenance.
The construction will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is expected to be completed in September, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“The rehabilitation of the Boonville bridge will consist of deck repairs on the bridge, followed by an overlay to the deck, substructure repairs and drainage improvements,” Scott Smith, MoDOT’s central district spokesperson, said in an email.
U.S. 40 will remain open to traffic during the construction. A reduced speed limit and temporary striping will be in place to guide traffic through the work zone, according to the news release.
The project is part of Gov. Mike Parson’s infrastructure investment program, Focus on Bridges. Capital Paving & Construction will do the work for about $1.3 million.
Also, in Boone County, a MoDOT crew will resurface Route M between U.S. 63 and Route DD beginning Monday. Surface improvements to the intersection of Missouri 124 and Route B in Hallsville is tentatively scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
One lane of traffic will be closed during those projects, and flaggers and a pilot car will be there to guide vehicles through the work area from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Drivers should follow traffic signs and are encouraged to slow down and give crews plenty of room.
For more information on the projects, people can call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit MoDOT’s website. Project updates will also be posted on MoDOT’s Facebook page or Twitter account.