Columbia police responded to a fatal vehicle crash Wednesday evening on eastbound I-70 while responding to a separate accident, according to a news release from Columbia police.
The driver of one of the cars involved, who has been identified as 26-year-old Patrick E. Elsey, was transported to University Hospital and later pronounced dead from injuries, according to the release.
Elsey's car had rear-ended a loaded semi-trailer stopped in traffic. The second driver, who has been identified as Nega Tadesse, was uninjured and released from the scene, according to the release. No alcohol or drugs are believed to have been involved, and police are still investigating the accident.