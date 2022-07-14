When Kristen Hirlinger was a senior at Boonville High School in 2009, she composed “Island,” a musical piece that was played by her peers in band class. Tuesday, Hirlinger's name appeared on the list of Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series for the Netflix show "Midnight Mass."
“It’s nice to remember where I came from and think of being back in Missouri in context with all these things,” Hirlinger, 31, said in a phone interview.
This is Hirlinger’s second time being part of a team nominated for an Emmy Award. Her first nomination came in 2021 when she worked as a dialogue editor for "The Haunting of Bly Manor."
The Boonville native said it was an honor to be recognized again along with her team in the Netflix production. “Everyone brought their best work, and Midnight Mass was such a beautiful story to have had a part in crafting,” she said.
Midnight Mass is a horror miniseries taking place in the fictional town of Crockett Island, a small, isolated community experiencing supernatural and mysterious events after the arrival of a young priest who's goal is to reinvigorate the town's faith.
Despite of an array of positive reviews from critics, this is the only nomination Midnight Mass received at this year’s Emmy Awards. The final episode of the series, "Book VII: Revelation" was the episode recognized by the Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences.
It opens with a steady camera shot of a dark night illuminated by a church on fire and a woman rising from the ground, letting out a sudden, loud and deep gasp. Hirlinger helped ensure that the sound was as "clean and clear as possible for the audience to be fully engaged in the story," she said.
Hirlinger said she believes the closing chapter of the series was deserving of the nomination.
“The story of 'Midnight Mass' builds dramatically over the season. The first few episodes are fairly calm. By the end of the season we arrive somewhere much more dramatic, which gives a lot more opportunity for sound to elevate the story,” she said.
Hirlinger worked as a dialogue editor for major productions such as "Doctor Sleep," "Atlanta," "The Romanovs" and the documentary "Gaga: Five Foot Two."
She graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a degree in Music Technology, her father, Ken Hirlinger, said. To complete her degree, she interned for a sound studio in Los Angeles and was eventually hired. “The rest of this fell into place,” he said, referring to her accomplishments.
He described his daughter as an outstanding and creative student. “When you grow up in this area, you get a good work ethic. She is ambitious and talented. Everything works out pretty well for you when you put those two together,” he said.
Kristen Hirlinger attributed her accomplishments to doing good work, good timing and making the right connections.
“Take as many opportunities as you can," she said. "Don’t say no. Focus on what you want to do, and have the perseverance to see it come to fruition,” she said.
Alongside sound editing, Hirlinger specializes in orchestration. Although she has composed scores for short films, she said the normal trajectory for someone in her field would not be to end up as a score composer for a television series or film. She said this would be "an amazing thing to end up doing."
She hopes to keep working with people she admires on quality projects such as "Midnight Mass" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor." She also said she hopes to hone her skills in sound and music and to get "these amazing opportunities to work on amazing stories. I don’t know how many times I’m allowed to say the word amazing.”