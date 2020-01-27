A Boonville woman involved in a shootout and police chase in 2016 was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.
Victoria Ann Buol, 27, previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a stolen firearm and two counts of the destruction of a motor vehicle relating to the highway chase, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney's office in Jefferson City.
U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes sentenced Buol to serve 10 years in federal prison without parole.
The incident began on April 6, 2016, when a Columbia resident reported the theft of her 2007 Jeep, which contained other items including a semi-automatic pistol, the release stated. A Boonville County Sheriff's sergeant spotted the vehicle in a Columbia parking lot the next morning. Upon seeing the officer's approach, Buol moved to the driver's seat, picked up an accomplice and drove away. The sergeant pursued the fleeing duo.
The Jeep pulled on Highway 40, and Buol's passenger, Russell Dean Moore Jr., began shooting at the sergeant, according to the release. The chase continued onto Highway UU and Interstate 70 East. Buol and Moore continued to shoot at police and several semi-trailer trucks in an effort to cause an accident which they believed would aid their escape, the release said. One civilian driver was nearly hit and two tractor trailers were damaged.
The Jeep ran out of gas in Callaway County, and Moore and Buol were arrested. Both Moore and Buol admitted to driving the stolen vehicle and firing shots during the pursuit.
Moore was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole on March 5, 2019.