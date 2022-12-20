Two Boy Scouts from Columbia will receive the Carnegie Medal for their rescue of a woman from floodwaters, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday.

High schoolers Joseph Diener, 17, and Dominic Viet, 16, found out they were chosen after their parents informed them Monday.

