Two Boy Scouts from Columbia will receive the Carnegie Medal for their rescue of a woman from floodwaters, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday.
High schoolers Joseph Diener, 17, and Dominic Viet, 16, found out they were chosen after their parents informed them Monday.
They are the only two Missourians out of 67 individuals to receive the medal in 2022. It is considered North America’s highest civilian honor for heroism, according to the news release.
The honor is given to those who risk their lives during an extraordinary attempt to save someone else’s life.
On June 25, 2021, the two friends were out biking around a park nearby Jay Dix Station next to the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail.
“We were just checking out the floodwaters, and then we were down looking at some frogs,” Dominic said. “And Joe heard someone screaming.”
Joseph said it was a woman they ran into earlier, who walked down to swim in the floodwaters with her friend. At first, he couldn’t tell if the screaming was just her joking with her friend.
The two boys biked over to the woman and saw her hanging on a basketball pole — she couldn’t get back to the bank because of a current.
“We swam out, she grabbed our shoulders, we wrapped our arms around hers and swam her back,” Joseph said.
Joseph and Dominic left after the woman was transported to the hospital. They never met her after that, but they did receive words of appreciation from her a while after, Joseph added.
After their act of bravery, the two Boy Scouts received various recognitions. They received the Honor Medal from the Boy Scouts of America, the Citizen Lifesaving Award from the Columbia Fire Department and the Life-Saving Ribbon from the Columbia Police Department.
They also won the 2022 Young Hero Award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.
“I think people might count on us more as leaders,” Dominic said in reference to how his life has changed.
Both Jeremy Diener — Joseph’s father — and Monica Viet — Dominic’s mother — used the word “humbling” when speaking of the recognition their children earned.
“I’m really glad me and Dominic were there to help her,” Joseph said.