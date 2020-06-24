Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia will hold a virtual telethon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Facebook and YouTube.
The First State Community Bank Virtual Telethon presented by Manor Roofing & Restoration is designed to benefit the organization, according to a news release.
"Going virtual allows us to reach thousands of people while still respecting the need for some social distance," Valorie Livingston, executive director at Boys & Girls Club, said in the release announcing the event.
"This event gives us a way to raise money and awareness for what we are doing, while bringing the whole community together to support club kids," Livingston said.
Local artists, including The Burney Sisters, Dave Angle and John Galbraith will perform from their homes, during the event.
The telethon can be viewed online. To get more information, please visit the website of Boys & Girls Clubs.