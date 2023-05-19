Beth Shepard uses two spatulas to flip a large pancake after cooking breakfast for Breakfast Station Day participants on Friday at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. This was the last pancake of the morning as they had combined the last of the batter during the Bike, Walk & Wheel Week event. Local Motion, a transportation equity group, set up booths around town offering a variety of breakfast foods and drinks. “The key to great pancake making is patience,” Shepard said.
Members of the Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health serve pancakes, sausage and coffee to people bicycling or walking on Friday at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. The council has sponsored the Breakfast Station day event for several years. “It’s a great way for people to get up and move, and also meet new people,” Candace Rodman, an active member on the council, said.
Jackson Hotaling feeds his dog Opal a piece of bagel with cream cheese on Friday at the Keys to the City sculpture in Columbia. “Opal is the real star of the show,” Hotaling said. Local restaurants like Goldie’s Bagels and Cafe Berlin sponsored the event, providing food and refreshments for multiple booths.
Before going to work, Austin Lawrence parked his bicycle on Friday at the Keys to the City sculpture to partake in a complimentary breakfast. Filling up a styrofoam cup with hot coffee, Lawrence said how pleased he was to be able to attend a Bike, Walk & Wheel event before the festivities ended.
“I’ve just been working so much this week but I finally had the chance to participate in something,” he said. “And, plus I get free food.”
Local Motion, a transportation equity and advocacy group, hosted Breakfast Station Day as the last event for the annual Bike, Walk & Wheel Week with small kiosks scattered throughout Columbia offering a variety of breakfast foods.
At a stall in Flat Branch Park, Barbie Banks and Beth Shepard served up pancakes with options to add either blueberries or chocolate chips into the batter. Sausage and fresh fruit were also available. Several classrooms from nearby elementary schools took a field trip to receive a free breakfast meal.
“Most of the kids only like chocolate chips in their pancakes,” Shepard said. “Blueberries are the more adult choice.”
The week-long event encourages residents to be more active by walking, biking, using a wheelchair, or using public transportation. Candace Rodman, a member of the Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health, praised events like Breakfast Station Day as an effective way for people to get moving in a social setting.
“We’ve had a large turnout today, which is always a good thing,” Rodman said.