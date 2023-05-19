Before going to work, Austin Lawrence parked his bicycle on Friday at the Keys to the City sculpture to partake in a complimentary breakfast. Filling up a styrofoam cup with hot coffee, Lawrence said how pleased he was to be able to attend a Bike, Walk & Wheel event before the festivities ended.

“I’ve just been working so much this week but I finally had the chance to participate in something,” he said. “And, plus I get free food.”

Beth Shepard uses two spatulas to flip a large pancake after cooking breakfast

Beth Shepard uses two spatulas to flip a large pancake after cooking breakfast for Breakfast Station Day participants on Friday at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. This was the last pancake of the morning as they had combined the last of the batter during the Bike, Walk & Wheel Week event. Local Motion, a transportation equity group, set up booths around town offering a variety of breakfast foods and drinks. “The key to great pancake making is patience,” Shepard said.
Members of the Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Health serve pancakes

Members of the Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health serve pancakes, sausage and coffee to people bicycling or walking on Friday at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. The council has sponsored the Breakfast Station day event for several years. “It’s a great way for people to get up and move, and also meet new people,” Candace Rodman, an active member on the council, said.
Jackson Hotaling feeds his dog Opal a piece of bagel

Jackson Hotaling feeds his dog Opal a piece of bagel with cream cheese on Friday at the Keys to the City sculpture in Columbia. “Opal is the real star of the show,” Hotaling said. Local restaurants like Goldie’s Bagels and Cafe Berlin sponsored the event, providing food and refreshments for multiple booths.
  • Visual journalism reporter, studying photojournalism. Reach me at carolinemccone@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700