Brenda Potterfield, co-founder and secretary of Columbia-based MidwayUSA, recently announced her appointment to the board of directors for the National Park Foundation following a recommendation from United States Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, according to a Jan. 3 news release from MidwayUSA.
Potterfield said her name was recommended to Bernhardt through a third party, and she first heard about her nomination when she met Bernhardt at a conference in September. She found out about her appointment to the board in early January.
According to its website, the National Park Foundation is "the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service" and "generates private support and builds strategic partnerships to protect and enhance America’s national parks for present and future generations."
The National Park Foundation leads different programs and campaigns to support the United States' national monuments, parks and historical sites.
"There is so much more to the National Park Foundation than parks," Potterfleld said. "You've got monuments and lakeshores and seashores and rivers, so there are a lot of things other than just the parks that are involved."
Potterfield said she is "totally excited" to be joining the board of directors.
"I'm pleased that someone trusts me enough to allow me to work with a group of phenomenal people," she said.
Potterfield will serve on the Board of Directors until her term is up in 2025, according to the foundation's website.