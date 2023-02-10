After a 25-hour journey, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon stepped off a plane in Tunisia on a mild December day.
She wasn't there to explore ancient Carthage, admire the architecture, or even take a break from the dreary Missouri winter — although she was able to fit those into her itinerary. Lennon was there to observe the first round of the Tunisian parliamentary election, held on Dec. 17.
Lennon was contacted in November to join a team of short-term election observers with the Carter Center, a nongovernmental organization focused on resolving conflicts and advancing democracy.
She worked alongside long-term observers present in the country since October, as well as a core team of experts who had been in the North African country since June.
The team spent the day of the election visiting as many polling stations as possible, observing the voting itself as well as the hand-counting of ballots.
According to the Associated Press, these were the first elections in Tunisia since President Kais Saied consolidated power under a new constitution and dissolved the parliament.
The controversies surrounding Saied and the anticipated low voter turnout inspired international observers to monitor the election.
“Every polling place we went to, we only ever saw a few people voting," Lennon said. "In a few situations, no one came in to vote in the time that we were there."
The turnout was recorded at around 11% in both the Dec. 17 round and the Jan. 29 runoff, according to the Carter Center.
Per their training, the Carter Center's team was only able to observe the election, not get in the way.
"You absolutely cannot interfere in any part of the process," Lennon said.
Despite coming from a different country, Lennon felt in her element at the polling places. She connected with the Tunisian election workers and found a lot of common ground.
"We all speak the same language," she said in reference to their shared knowledge of elections.
Lennon also found it interesting to observe a country that oversees its elections in a different way than the U.S. While the U.S. organizes its elections on local and state levels, Tunisia's elections are centralized.
Lennon now better understands the benefits and drawbacks of both methods. She noted that federalizing elections is better for voter education purposes.
"If you tell a voter in one part of the country the way the process works and their deadlines and stuff like that, it’s going to be the same in all the other parts of the country," she said.
On the other hand, Lennon noted that a decentralized method of holding elections can be more efficient at satisfying local needs, as well as ensuring election integrity.
"Having something so decentralized can sometimes help with spreading out the risks because there’s no single point of failure in the election system," she said.
In her time as Boone County Clerk, Lennon has been a prominent voice in support of voting rights, voter education and making the election process more accessible to the public.
Lennon feels that election observation is not only critical for democracy, but it is also a way for election officials like herself to better understand the science of administering an election.
“You find out things that you could implement at home that might help the process, you see things a little differently," she said. "The whole prospect of international observation is to provide a level of confidence in the process, and I wanted to help be a part of that."