A bridge crucial to traffic west of Columbia will be closed starting Monday. The historic 80-year-old U.S. 40 bridge over Salt Creek has reached a condition where it needs to be replaced, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
U.S. 40 is a popular detour when traffic is backed up on Interstate 70. With that option soon to be unavailable, there will not be a quick detour to bypass I-70 near Rocheport. The nearby Rocheport bridge project could lead to further traffic issues.
Katie Gibson, Boonville’s tourism director, said the simultaneous construction projects could create issues if traffic is slow on I-70.
“It will create quite a challenge because traffic does come right through downtown to take Highway 40 if there is a detour,” Gibson said. “Especially with the I-70 bridge under construction right now — if there’s any issues with that or a traffic accident or anything like that, then it could definitely create a huge problem.”
Gibson said commuters from New Franklin and the surrounding area who take U.S. 40 on their route to Columbia will have to take a long detour. She cited similar challenges that people from across the Missouri River faced on their drive to Boonville when flooding closed U.S. 40 in 2019.
“What normally takes five minutes actually took them close to an hour,” Gibson said.
Jared Jones, a spokesperson for MoDOT, said, “It doesn’t seem as if it will be too much of a traffic impact.”
Jones said the U.S. 40 bridge replacement will use I-70 as its detour. This will increase the traffic that goes over the Rocheport bridge, which MoDOT’s website says is being replaced because it is in need of major rehabilitation and is “at the end of its useful life.”
With the U.S. 40 and Rocheport projects having different contractors, Jones said no construction delays are anticipated from the projects’ proximity.
The replacement of the U.S. 40 bridge is part of the governor’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program. Construction of the bridge is set to take six months, but Jones said it might be done earlier.
Because of its historic designation, MoDOT was federally required to offer the bridge to the public free of charge before its demolition. It is significant because of its innovative curved design that was needed to fit with the nearby railroad and natural features, according to MoDOT’s website.