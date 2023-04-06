A bridge on Missouri Route 163, west of U.S. 63 in Boone County, will be closed until Aug. 4 starting Monday.
The four-month construction period will shut down the road at the Bonne Femme Creek Bridge, which is located about a mile from U.S. 63.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A bridge on Missouri Route 163, west of U.S. 63 in Boone County, will be closed until Aug. 4 starting Monday.
The four-month construction period will shut down the road at the Bonne Femme Creek Bridge, which is located about a mile from U.S. 63.
The bridge requires structural repair and has outlived its expected lifespan despite the weight and speed restrictions placed on it, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“Typically, the bridges will last roughly 50 years,” MoDOT Communications Director Linda Horn said. “This bridge was listed in poor condition with weight restrictions, and it’s time to be replaced.”
Built in 1958, the bridge is set to be replaced with a new structure that would bring it up to current standards and remove the restrictions on the bridge.
Horn, who works to organize communications statewide, stressed the importance of maintaining bridges and providing regular maintenance. MoDOT currently oversees 10,387 bridges in Missouri.
“We inspect every bridge in the state of Missouri on at least a two-year basis, sometimes more as they get older,” Horn said.
The closure will also cut off access to Strawberry Hill Farms from U.S. 63. Strawberry Hill Farms co-owner Amy Sapp was concerned about the closure of the bridge and how it will impact the business.
“We, this week, just happened to find out and have been doing a lot of planning, making signage so that our customers can still find us if they come from Highway 63,” Sapp said. “We'll do some social media posts to hopefully direct them on an easy detour.”
The project plans to direct traffic using a detour through Missouri Route 163 (Providence Road), Nifong Boulevard and U.S. 63. Although the listed date of completion is Aug. 4, completion could come earlier if weather permits through the summer months.
For more information about the project, go to the MoDOT website.
Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Public Life editor
573-884-5366
swaffords@missouri.edu