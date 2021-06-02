Missouri River Relief is hoping to get young children excited about the Big Muddy.
On Tuesday, the group will hold the first in a three-week series of Mornings at the River activities for children 0 to 5. The events will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Cooper’s Landing Campgrounds and Marina, 11505 Smith Hatchery Road, and should last about two hours.
Two identical sessions will be available Tuesday and Thursday of each week.
“We hope the program help connect children with their parents and caregivers more closely,” said Kristen Schulte, education director for Missouri River Relief. “It provides a chance for them to spend one-on-one time, exploring different activities and creating lovely memories.”
Children and their parents and caregivers will participate in various activities focusing on different fun topics about river. Next week’s session is titled Awesome River Art, and a local artist from the Columbia Art League and Wildys World pop-up art will guide children in creating arts and crafts.
A local musician from Violet Vonder Haar will attend the second week’s mornings, Magical River Music, June 15 and June 17. During the third week, which will focus on Beautiful River Birds, a special guest from the Midwest Eyries will teach children about the birds around them.
Each session will be held in a spacious area a safe distance from the river banks. Snacks and water will be provided. Parents are encouraged to wear masks.
Schedules are available on the Missouri River Relief’s website, and parents can register for the program through the same site.