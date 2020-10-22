The Blue Note is back in business.
On Tuesday, the popular Columbia music venue announced via Twitter that it would reopen following its March shut-down. It will have a reduced capacity of 150 people and will be following city approved guidelines.
"We want to let you know that the health and safety of our guests and team is our number one concern," an announcement on the venue's Twitter account said.
After 7 months of silence, we’re incredibly excited to reopen The Blue Note and fill it with live music again! These walls just aren’t the same without you guys, and we want to let you know that the health and safety of our guests and team is our number one concern.— The Blue Note (@the_blue_note) October 20, 2020
The Blue Note created rules for attendees, which can be found on its website.
Some rules include: following six-feet guidelines, which are illustrated by markers on the floor; asking customers who buy their tickets with cash for their name for contact tracing purposes; and encouraging people to wear their masks when moving around the venue. People are allowed to take off their masks once they are in their seats.
"Please know that we’re doing whatever we can to help bring Columbia’s vibrant music scene back to life," the announcement said.
The Blue Note, located on Ninth Street, will have its first live show Thursday at 6 p.m. and have events scheduled for the rest of the year.