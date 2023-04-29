Chapo, an American Bully dog, typically has good manners. But on Saturday Chapo spent hours whining and growling as volunteers worked outside and on top of Beverly Earley’s house. Footsteps on the roof, siding being pulled and the sound of hammers muffled the “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” episode that was on in the living room.

Car after car parked on Earley’s street as ForColumbia volunteers started working to reroof and replace the house’s siding in one day. The house was Earley’s childhood home, she said, and it was important to her that it be maintained.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you