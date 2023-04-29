Chapo, an American Bully dog, typically has good manners. But on Saturday Chapo spent hours whining and growling as volunteers worked outside and on top of Beverly Earley’s house. Footsteps on the roof, siding being pulled and the sound of hammers muffled the “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” episode that was on in the living room.
Car after car parked on Earley’s street as ForColumbia volunteers started working to reroof and replace the house’s siding in one day. The house was Earley’s childhood home, she said, and it was important to her that it be maintained.
“I am just thankful,” Earley said. “I can’t thank them enough.”
For its ninth year, ForColumbia brought 45 local churches together for a day of service. Volunteers visited 103 locations to repair homes, garden and make neighborhood library boxes. ForColumbia hosted volunteer sites at people’s homes, non-profit organizations and public venues to serve the community at multiple levels. The event is funded by partnering churches, private individuals and local businesses.
This year, more than 2,100 volunteers participated, including a number of elementary-age children. Volunteers worked in small groups of their choice and were paired with other groups from different churches. Each site ended up with a handful of volunteer groups, all from different churches, working side by side and with help from site leaders.
“We want to get out of the four walls of our churches,” said Shelly Mayer, director of ForColumbia.
Leland Hall, who attends Midway Heights Baptist Church and used to have his own construction company, was the site leader for the project on Earley’s home. He said the group system worked well even though he didn’t know everyone he was working with at the start of the day.
“I’m going to get more out of it than she does,” said Hall — through tears — as he talked about working on Earley’s home.
Catty-corner to Earley’s house was another ForColumbia volunteering site. The project aimed to build a wheelchair ramp and work on landscaping.
Tania Ball, who attends the Columbia Church of Christ, stood with a rake at the side of the house, cleaning up the area. She said having the common goal of improving the community was unifying.
Volunteers deep-cleaned and helped with landscaping at the J.W. Blind Boone Center. The center’s Moving Ahead Program provides after-school care, tutoring and other fun activities to children from kindergarten to 12th grade. By noon, several children played on the freshly-placed mulch at the center’s playground.
ForColumbia also sent volunteer groups to St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, where they cleaned the property and set up library boxes for kids in the neighborhood. Ellie Popa, 11, was one of the younger volunteers who painted the boxes blue, yellow, pink and purple.
It was her first time volunteering at that church.
Noel Heermance, who goes to church at St. Paul AME and volunteered with ForColumbia, was excited to see new faces eager to help, especially because his church has an older demographic, he said.
“What you see here is a bridge,” said Heermance, looking at the volunteers working alongside his fellow church members.
“The neighborhood is going to bring vitality to us,” said Heermance. He later said he hopes the library boxes will do the same for the community.
Heermance helped the church collect over 600 books that will be made available to the community with the library boxes.