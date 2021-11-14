For Jonathan Asher, Columbia’s public access station does more than community media.
Sure, the eclectic space is filled with spare backdrops and art, a photo studio and an audio booth.
But it’s also a haven for filmmakers, musicians, photographers and businesses to create and distribute content they need. It is essential to the community, Asher said.
Despite its noble purpose, the station cannot broadcast a TV channel — one of its basic functions. The reason: The station’s internet provider has not installed a robust signal to the building where Vidwest is housed.
Members of a broadband task force organized by the city point to the TV station, owned by Vidwest Studios, as emblematic of a widespread problem with internet services across Columbia.
Though high-speed internet has become more available in some parts of the city, there are still large swaths that can’t get a fiber connection, either because of lack of availability or high costs.
A market analysis in 2017 — the last time a consultant formally assessed broadband availability in Columbia — indicated many neighborhoods were behind in the development of broadband infrastructure. The analysis recommended the city develop a business plan to fix it.
The station’s internet troubles and lack of a broadcast channel caused it to lose city funding Nov. 1, when the Columbia City Council voted not to enter a new contract . With no channel, the station was unable to fulfill the scope of its original contract, which has expired.
Volunteers like Asher, Vidwest’s photo studio manager, have grown exasperated with the laborious process of accessing what they see as a basic utility.
“Those physical wires, whether they get installed or not, shouldn’t be the choice of a privately owned, for-profit company,” he said. “It’s something that we should all have access to.”
‘Wild, wild west’
To understand what happened to this public access station, one must review a persistent record of broadband issues in Columbia.
In 2019, Mayor Brian Treece introduced a resolution to create the Broadband Business Planning Task Force, citizens seeking to expand broadband access and quality. But a lack of data transparency, engagement and cooperation have stood in the way, said Bruce Alspaugh, task force co-chair.
“The technology has gotten ahead of the government's ability to come up with a solution,” he said. He likened the system, with little coordination or accountability, to the “wild, wild west.”
An internet connection can be provided several ways. There’s DSL, which looks similar to a phone line. There’s cable, which uses the same copper lines that deliver TV service. But for a strong and stable connection — the type of connection Vidwest Studios needs — a building requires glass fiber-optic lines.
Yet, access to fiber lines — and a better upload connection — is an enigma for many neighborhoods across Columbia, residents say.
Much of that is due to the lack of available infrastructure, said Sarah Low, associate professor of regional economics at MU and member of the broadband task force. Expanding fiber to new neighborhoods is a costly venture for companies, and priority is usually given to areas with predictable demand.
The mandate of the task force is to find solutions to gaps in accessibility, but its members have been frustrated with the pace of progress.
For example, throughout the pandemic in 2020, the group repeatedly failed to meet quorum — an attendance threshold required by Missouri Sunshine Law that stipulates a certain number of members be present for work to be discussed. As a result, almost nothing was achieved last year.
“We had a hiccup, I guess, of 15 to 17 months,” said Sue Schaefer, director of business development for Bluebird Network.
A lack of transparency is causing issues as well, task force members say.
The group includes representatives from four internet service providers — CenturyLink, MOREnet, Socket and Bluebird Network — who often decline to share information they consider proprietary, such as maps showing which neighborhoods they serve. The providers say making their maps public in the meetings would divulge too much information to competitors.
The secrecy makes it difficult for the group to identify problem areas, Alspaugh said. Ward 3 Councilmember Karl Skala, liaison for the task force, said appointing providers to the group was “probably a mistake” because of their conflicting interests.
Those who follow the task force's work say it’s picking up steam, but the path forward remains uncertain and filled with miscommunication.
For instance, in October the city released a request for proposals to internet providers to install and operate fiber lines for the whole city. The RFP was sent without the task force’s knowledge or input.
Skala said the city’s goal with the RFP is in line with the goals of the task force: “To somehow provide unserved and underserved areas with better broadband at better prices.”
But at the council’s Nov. 1 meeting, Alspaugh listed objections the task force would have raised to the RFP language had it been given the chance. Among them: a lack of public input, a “rushed” timeline and the implication that a private provider could ultimately own the network, instead of the city.
“The task force was established by the City Council, appointed by the City Council to advise the City Council,” Alspaugh said. “In other words, we work for you. I’m asking you to help us to help you, by keeping us better informed.”
An Internet toll road
Increasingly, internet service is seen less as a luxury and more as an everyday utility — essential for working, applying to jobs, going to school and other basic needs.
Even if infrastructure is improved, affordability will still be an issue, experts say. Neighborhoods typically receive services from only one internet provider. Low, the MU researcher, said the lack of competition allowed prices to soar. Start-up fees and overall costs have become major deterrents to getting internet into every household, she said.
“It’s so unfair, it’s so unjust to lower-income communities, lower-income households, the people in more remote rural communities,” Low said, “to not have the ability to participate in the world wide web that others do.”
Asher compared broadband access to a road — an essential conduit for individuals to access information.
“When I was a kid, I could drive on a well-maintained, publicly-funded road through several municipalities and just drive straight to school,” he said. “Now the road I take is a toll road owned by (the internet provider) Mediacom, and there’s not another choice.”
Leaders at Vidwest asked Mediacom to run a fiber line to their building in January 2020 after acquiring Columbia Access TV. The former public access station had gone bankrupt.
But the expansion of fiber to Vidwest’s location has been stalled for several reasons.
Emails shared with Missourian reporters show a lengthy back-and-forth between Matt Schacht, president of Vidwest, and a Mediacom manager as they searched for an affordable option. Communication was often spotty, even after Vidwest sent a check for $7,677.
Mediacom had been awaiting permits from the city to install the lines over a railroad track to get to Vidwest. Such delays mean the station has gone almost two years without broadcasting on a cable TV channel.
“We’ve taken our responsibilities as a community media very seriously, and we’ve done everything in our power,” Schacht told the council before detailing the arduous process.
Council members talked at length about the logic of holding Vidwest to a contract that it can’t fulfill. Volunteers pleaded with the council to continue the station’s funding, despite its lack of a cable channel, noting other ways the station serves and provides content to the community.
Ultimately, council determined that the station’s contract needed revision to better reflect services the station can provide. Changing the contract requires council to issue a new RFP and allow other media to bid. Council voted 4-3 against renewing Vidwest’s contract.
“We were hoping for more support from the city,” Schacht said after the vote. “We were hoping the city would have answers to some of the questions that were raised here. The city doesn’t."
The future of Vidwest Studios
Just two years ago, residents could turn on Mediacom channel 85 and see programs such as “CAT Chats” and “Notes from Underground.”
If you turn to channel 85 today, you find an empty channel.
Vidwest Studios remains a burgeoning hub for creatives. There are 40 members who practice filmmaking, photography and other media arts. About 10 came to the council meeting to support the station's contract renewal.
They’ve created movies, recorded music and livestreamed events to Youtube. One volunteer said he photographed a wedding with equipment rented from Vidwest. That kind of low-cost service wouldn’t be possible without a community media center.
After the council's decision, it’s not only the future of the channel that’s in jeopardy, but the future of Vidwest studios. Schacht is hopeful the city will send the RFP within a few weeks. Vidwest can then bid for funding and perhaps be no worse for the wear.
Vidwest has received some good news recently. Schacht said Mediacom received the permits it needs to install lines over the railroad track.
In the meantime, the nonprofit's budget will be cut in half for the next fiscal year, Schacht said.
“Maybe we can keep the lights on for six months,” he said.