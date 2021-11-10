The Broadband Business Planning Task Force passed a motion to solicit public input through a survey on internet infrastructure at its Wednesday meeting.
The task force, assigned to evaluate existing internet and to devise a business plan for the future of the city’s internet, has already pushed out a request for a consultant. But members concluded they needed to gather input from the community to inform assessment and guide recommendations.
“There’s a whole wealth of information out there,” said Karen Sicheneder, owner of 360 Como. She said the task force now needs to ask itself how it can best gather that information.
The survey doesn’t exist yet, but members of the task force informally brainstormed questions, including whether residents want internet to be provided as a utility by the city.
During the meeting, the task force heard input from the community about broadband equity, availability and future infrastructure.
Columbia resident Susan Maze said the only internet provider at her address crashes three to four times a day.
“I pay $100 a month for crap,” she said.
“If there were two high-speed options in my neighborhood, that would be great,” Maze said. “But nobody else offers high speed internet in my neighborhood.”
Sicheneder asked the task force what it would offer in locations that don’t have broadband access. She pointed to the debilitating position households were in throughout the pandemic when remote work and online school necessitated stable internet.
She said the city needs stronger efforts coordinating with Columbia Public Schools to offer discount broadband services to households.
Bruce Alspaugh, co-chair of the task force, said he’d heard of instances of low-income students parking outside the school to access the school’s wifi, because they couldn’t get broadband at home.
Sicheneder also said the cost of broadband, even at its lowest prices, is too high for low-income households.
“Fifty dollars can still be incredibly unaffordable for people who can’t even cover rent,” she said.
Natasha Angell, executive director of MoreNET, said income isn’t the only barrier to internet access. It’s also the physical location of one’s house, especially as the city grows.
Matt Kohly, director of business development for Socket, an internet provider, said, “We try to work with developers and try to educate them in some areas where they just didn’t think about internet.”
Resident Justin McNutt said the community needs a more long-term strategy for internet infrastructure.
“It does not matter which places are underserved or overserved,” he said. “Twenty years from now, any place on the map that doesn’t have fiber will woefully underserved.”
“This project is not a five-year project,” he said. “This is a 50- or 100-year project.”
The original American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) proposal allotted $10 million of the $25 million stimulus to broadband, but it was removed after members of the public expressed desire for those funds to address housing, mental health, community violence and workforce development.
The task force has a budget for hiring a consultant and for the community broadband survey. But members also see funding opportunities in the federal infrastructure bill that passed through Congress and awaits the president’s signature.