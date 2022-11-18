Jim Bohannon, broadcast journalist and host of "The Jim Bohannon Show," died on Nov. 12 at age 78 with more than 50 years of experience in the business.

Bohannon, long-time Missourian, was a registered member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. He died from esophageal cancer.

