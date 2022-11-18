Jim Bohannon, broadcast journalist and host of "The Jim Bohannon Show," died on Nov. 12 at age 78 with more than 50 years of experience in the business.
Bohannon, long-time Missourian, was a registered member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. He died from esophageal cancer.
His self-titled show was featured on Columbia's KFRU radio station, as well as hundreds of other stations nationally. It aired for nearly three decades, the Washington Post reported.
The National Association of Broadcasters also nominated Bohannon as Syndicated Personality of the Year through the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Radio Award, according to a news release by Cumulus Media.
Bohannon was born in Corvallis, Oregon, on Jan. 7, 1944, and later moved to Lebanon where he was raised, according to the news release. He attended Lebanon High School, where he met his future wife, Annabelle Bohannon, who he later reconnected with in Columbia, according to an Inside Radio article. His first job in the business was at KLWT-AM, the local radio station in Lebanon. Starting with a pay of only $1 an hour, Bohannon dabbled in various types of radio reporting, according to Inside Radio.
According to the news release from Cumulus Media, Bohannon attended Missouri State University in Springfield and joined the U.S. Army after college. Bohannon then continued his career as a broadcaster and reporter at a few notable stations in Washington and Chicago, including Easy Listening WGAY-FM, News-Talkers WTOP-AM, WWRC-AM, WCFL-FM and Cable News Network.
In 1983, Bohannon began working for Westwood One, located in New York City, where his namesake show first debuted in 1993. He went on to continue the show for nearly 30 years. He also hosted "America In The Morning."
"The Jim Bohannon Show" featured a variety of conversations — including breaking news, features and reports — as Bohannon brought in guests from a wide range of backgrounds to talk.
In 1993, Bohannon took over for Larry King on Mutual Radio, which he described as his "first connection to the big time," Inside Radio wrote.
Suzanne Grimes, executive vice president of marketing at Cumulus Media and president at Westwood One, wrote in the news release that Bohannon was regarded as one of "The 100 Most Important Radio Talk Show Hosts in America."
"Jim Bohannon was a thoughtful and gracious gentleman, undoubtedly one of America's top radio personalities," Grimes wrote in the release. "It was a privilege and honor to work with Jim and carry 'The Jim Bohannon Show.'"
He is survived by his wife, Annabelle, and his daughter, Elizabeth Smith.