A massive garage door, a patio and a beer always on nitro make up the taproom that Broadway Brewery has always wanted. And it's finally getting it.
The brewery's second location will open at 15 S. Ninth St. no later than the end of March. The taproom is meant to provide a complementary but different experience from the Broadway restaurant.
The brewery originally set a goal to open in time for the True/False Film Fest, which takes place this weekend, but some complications prevented that from happening.
"It would have been straight chaos," head brewer Shawn Overle joked.
Beer, wine and cocktails will all be menu staples. The beers will flow from 14 different taps, and one beer will always be on the nitro rotation.
The taproom won't serve food unless the location is rented out for a catered event. But Overle said people can bring food in from outside locations if they want to eat while they grab a drink.
"If someone brings in a slice of pizza from Pizza Tree or something, we're cool with them sitting and eating," he said, hoping to allow for unity between downtown businesses.
The existing location at 816 E. Broadway will remain open and continue to serve its complete menu. Overle said it will also provide needed infrastructure to the nearby taproom.