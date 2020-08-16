Broadway Diner has been providing free meals to children for nearly five months. Owner Dave Johnson says the community has been extremely supportive of the initiative.
So when Johnson arrived to the diner around 5 a.m. Sunday morning to find planters tipped over in the outdoor seating space, he said he felt heartbroken.
“Vandalism is really too strong of a word,” said Johnson. “There really wasn’t any property damage. I’m just sad there is someone that doesn’t understand the goodness and compassion of this town, and doesn’t know better.”
The diner has seasonal outdoor seating, and Johnson decided just last week to spruce it up with twelve new planters made from old pickle buckets wrapped in burlap sacks.
Johnson posted about the incident on the diner’s Facebook page just before opening for the day. Johnson said what followed was “an outpouring of love” from the community.
“Not just customers came to show their support, but people came up to drop off checks or their phone numbers to help with building new planters or with other projects,” said Johnson.
Among those that offered their support on Sunday is an Uber driver who plans to park outside of the diner in between late-night rides to keep watch over the property, Johnson said.
Johnson and his team are giving out free meals to about thirty children each day. He’s not planning to stop anytime soon.
“I’m not sure what my business model is going to be from here on out,” said Johnson, the end of his sentence trailing off as he begins to choke up. “But as long as I’m still in business I’m going to feed any child that’s hungry.”