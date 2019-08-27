A 21-year-old Columbia man has been ticketed for allegedly throwing a bottle at the Missouri United Methodist Church downtown and breaking a window.
Ryan Patrick Stipanovich faces a misdemeanor charge of property damage in the first degree and has an Oct. 2 trial date in Columbia Municipal Court. The summons stems from a video posted Friday on Twitter that showed someone throwing something at the church from a balcony at Brookside Apartments on the other side of Tenth Street.
Coach Odom needs to save this man a scholarship 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/ZdGythBEr4— Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) August 22, 2019
The citation issued by Columbia Police Officer Brad Anderson indicates Stipanovich was a resident of the apartment building, though Brookside spokesman Jack Cardetti told KOMU on Saturday that he didn't believe the culprit was a resident. The people living in the apartment where the incident occurred have been evicted, Cardetti said.
Theresa Gilbreth of Missouri United Methodist Church told KOMU that it was a bottle that broke the window.
Stipanovich, whose birthday was Tuesday, is the nephew of Steve Stipanovich, the former All-American center for the Missouri basketball team. Steve Stipanovich was drafted second overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 1983 NBA Draft.