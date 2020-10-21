Bryan Chester was promoted to general and marketing manager for the Columbia Missourian on Oct. 13 after 12 years at the paper.
Chester started at the Missourian in 2008 as an advertising sales representative, later becoming the advertising director. Finally, before his promotion to full-time general manager, he held the position of interim general manager and marketing manager.
David Kurpius, dean of the Missouri School of Journalism, recognized the impact Chester had at the Missourian as interim general manager.
"Bryan has played a key role over the past two years as interim general manager in advancing the business operations of the Missourian," said Kurpius. "We're excited for him to continue this work to build partnerships and other opportunities with the community."
Over the years, Chester said he has developed a profound appreciation for the paper.
"I have a vested interest in the success of this place," Chester said. "It holds a special place in my heart."
Chester embraces the responsibilities that come with his current position, and said he believes the Missourian is well-positioned to experiment with digital models and various projects.
"We can take chances other people can't because of our student staff and the support we receive from the university," Chester said.
He said students who work at the Missourian come from a wide range of backgrounds and are fluent in digital narratives.
Moving forward, Chester hopes to help grow the digital side of the Missourian, he said, and is excited about the prospect of coming up with new innovative products. Specifically, he hinted at the possibility of creating podcasts, as well as having special sections like high school sports.