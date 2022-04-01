Several local businesses are experiencing a change in ownership.
After 24 years of serving up barbecue to the Columbia community, Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q owner Mark Brown has sold his restaurant to Como Smoke and Fire.
Buckingham Smokehouse got its start in 1998, at the corner of Providence and Business Loop 70. In 2006, Brown opened the Buttonwood Drive location where it remains today.
The smokehouse will close after April 16.
Buckingham Smokehouse said in a recent Facebook post: "We're so fortunate to have seen some of the same faces regularly for over two decades; thank you so much and we hope to see you again for a last visit."
The Buttonwood Drive restaurant will mark the second location for Como Smoke and Fire. The barbecue restaurant on Paris Road specializes in homemade sauces and daily, fresh-smoked meats made with a Columbia twist, according to their website.
Matt Hawkins, co-owner of Como Smoke and Fire, said the new Como South location will be ready to open its doors in July or August after light renovations. Hawkins plans to add a wood-burning grill and more hood systems to the kitchen.
"We've always had people who wanted us to put a location over there," said Hawkins. "We're looking forward to putting our food out on the south side, giving the people of Columbia the best barbecue they can get."
Günter Hans European Pub & Café under new ownership
Morgan Wright, 25, will now own Günter Hans European Pub & Café, on Hitt Street.
Wright is taking over ownership from Lydia Melton, who herself was 25 when she opened the pub. Melton has owned the pub for nine years, but is now turning her attention to business consulting and start-up ventures, according to a recent press release.
"It is a privilege to be able to pass the baton to another woman that has the same passion for Günter Hans and will continue its success for many years to come,” Melton said in the release.
The pub specializes in niche beers, wine on tap and German bretzels. Customers can eat and drink out in the biergarten or inside in the Barrel Room.
Club Car Wash now owns Columbia Mall CarWash
Columbia Mall CarWash on Worley Street will now be owned and operated by Club Car Wash.
The grand opening for the Club Car Wash will be in June.
According to a Facebook post, Club Car Wash will still honor Columbia Mall CarWash gift certificates.
Club Car Wash, originally called Tiger Express Wash, is a local Columbia brand that has expanded to locations in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. It's also the official car wash for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to their website.