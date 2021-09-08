The Daniel Boone City Building was vibrating with voices Tuesday night.
Use of the ARPA funding was the most widely debated issue at the Columbia City Council meeting, with nearly two hours of public comment concerning how to use the one-time federal funds.
The council did take action on some key items. It passed the plan for use of a new local parks sales tax, if voters approve the tax on the November ballot. The council also decided to move forward with the construction of Fire Station #11, north of the intersection of Scott Boulevard and State Route K, and the sewer rehabilitation project in the Parkade Boulevard, Lynwood Drive and Albert-Oakland Park areas.
But budget issues dominated. Many citizens spoke with great concern about the lack of data to back up the fiscal year 2022 budget spending choices.
"I'm trying to figure out if there's a rhyme or reason to the prioritization of these things. I'm trying to figure out how you're using data to make these decisions," said Tracy Wilson-Kleekamp, president of Race Matters, Friends. "We have some serious challenges out there, and I just don't see that there is some work behind all these numbers."
The issue was exacerbated when, during initial discussion of a budget amendment, council members asked why the city electric utility was subsidizing funds for the Solid Waste Department. Neither City Manager John Glascock or Finance Director Matthew Lue could tell Fifth Ward Council Member Matt Pitzer how long this had been going on.
“I am here as a citizen, and I have to say that I was really appalled earlier,” Chimene Schwach said. “It is just not acceptable, and you all really need to step up to the plate on that. And you need to spend some money on figuring out how to actually do math and how to do projections and how those apply to the citizens of this city.”
William Folk advocated for the council to consider using the ARPA funds to address the impact of climate change in Columbia, specifically through planting more trees and creating more shaded areas for the unsheltered populations exposed to the elements.
“Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the United States, and it's going to be much worse with the warming climate we're experiencing," Folk said to the council. "Heat kills, especially the most vulnerable who cannot control the heat stress that they are experiencing."
Citizens asked for immediate help for the unsheltered population, using the ARPA funds, even so far as proposing to open the Daniel Boone City Building as a shelter for those in need at night.
Andrew Hutchinson, a representative from the Laborers' Union Local 955, spoke during the public comment session to advocate that Mayor Treece's proposal for hazard pay extend to all essential city workers. Hutchinson said that hazard pay — even below the $1,000 per month in Treece's proposal — would benefit workers such as mechanics and bus drivers who lost income or faced health impacts because of the pandemic.
Representatives from the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture and Columbia's Agricultural Park asked the council for resources to support their educational and nutritional programming. Speakers specifically described a need for a welcome center to house educational programs at the agricultural park and emphasized CCUA's nonprofit work in the community with SNAP and WIC programs, therapeutic farming for veterans, and home gardening and cooking education.
"We're growing food for families in need. We're empowering people with the skills to grow and prepare their own healthy food at home," said Billy Polansky, executive director of CCUA.
Several members of the public advocated for funding for community media center Vidwest Studios. Speakers highlighted the community services of the studio, such as livestream coverage of Columbia's Bicentennial programming and the educational opportunities the program presents with access to media equipment and instruction.
Eventually, Treece closed public comment and began council discussion of the FY2022 budget amendments and saved further discussion of the remaining ARPA funds for a different time.
There were motions to reopen the public hearing from Fourth Ward Council Member Ian Thomas to hear from the public on the best use of the ARPA funds again, but it was not supported by other council members.