Barbara Buffaloe announced in an email Wednesday morning that she is leaving her role as sustainability manager for Columbia after 11 years.
"As some might be aware, my parents’ health is declining and as the only child living in the United States, I want to be available to help them as they need," Buffaloe said in the email. "I feel that I am not able to give the job the amount of attention it deserves while I also care for my parents, my family, and myself."
Buffaloe began as sustainability manager in May 2010.
Her last day will be May 28.
"The silver lining is that I am leaving the Office of Sustainability well-situated to continue to do the important work that City Council and the community expects of our organization," Buffaloe said. "We have a talented team that is dedicated to the mission of our office and the City. A new Sustainability Manager will be able to do things I was unable to do or find partnerships I was unable to find. I have optimism that the important work we do will continue to happen."