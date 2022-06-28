Every seat in the room was filled Tuesday when Mayor Barbara Buffaloe updated the Chamber of Commerce about her first months in office.
From electric transmission plans to advanced metering infrastructure, Buffaloe covered the city’s plans with about 40 business leaders.
She also briefed them about the ongoing process that will culminate in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget by the end of September.
Last year, the city was allocated $25.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used in two installments. The first round of funds have been designated to behavioral crisis care mental health service, homelessness, community violence and workforce development.
With $12.6 million left on the table for the second installment, Buffaloe said the allocation of funds will be a key focus in the coming months.
She noted that the ARPA funds will not be available every year, so they cannot be used for ongoing investments, such as employee salaries.
“They’re for one-time projects or infusions into community members, businesses and others to help them recover from the pandemic,” Buffaloe said.
A survey is available until June 30 for residents to describe challenges in recovering from the pandemic and suggest priorities for the city’s ARPA funding.
It can be found at beheard.como.gov by clicking “Take the Survey” under the ARPA heading.
After receiving the survey responses, Buffaloe said focus groups will be conducted to find ways to alleviate the suggested concerns. Reports from the survey and subsequent focus groups will be given to the City Council to use in deciding how to ultimately allocate the funds.
Attendees’ questions mostly centered on utilities, although economic development was also a popular topic. When asked what she wants her legacy as mayor to be, Buffaloe said she is passionate about intentional growth.
With more than three years remaining in her term, she left the chamber with one parting request:
“Get ready.”