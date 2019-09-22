After a burglary Friday night, the MU police department sent out a crime notification urging people with information to come forward.

Police said the burglary occurred at the Sigma Chi fraternity house at 500 S. College Ave., after a suspect entered through a third-floor fire escape door. According to the crime notification, $17,000 worth of items were stolen. 

A witness told police the suspect was driving a black Dodge Charger. 

Police said they received another report of a burglary between 10 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Rosemary Street. Officers haven't determined if the two incidents are related. 

Police said anyone with information regarding the burglaries should contact MU police at (573) 882-7201 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

  State Government reporter, fall 2019

