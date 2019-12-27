A man suspected of burglarizing a home on Rock Quarry Road on Tuesday tried to keep police from arresting him Friday by barricading himself inside his house.
Police arrived at the home of Dorice Smith, 27, Friday morning to serve warrants for his arrest. The Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office had found probable cause to believe he committed the Tuesday crime.
Smith refused to exit his home but surrendered after an hourlong standoff. The Police Department's Street Crimes Unit received help from the Crisis Negotiation Team, the Special Weapons and Tactics team and Boone County sheriff's deputies at the scene.
Smith faces charges of first-degree burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, property damage and theft of a firearm.