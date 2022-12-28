Memorial Stadium suffered water damage outside some luxury boxes after pipes burst sometime last Friday or Saturday during the bitter cold snap. MU spokesperson Christian Basi said a handful of residential halls also had water damage from burst pipes. 

According to KOMU, 30 students were affected by the damage in the residential halls. However, nobody was forced to relocate, Basi said. 

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

