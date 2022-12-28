Memorial Stadium suffered water damage outside some luxury boxes after pipes burst sometime last Friday or Saturday during the bitter cold snap. MU spokesperson Christian Basi said a handful of residential halls also had water damage from burst pipes.
According to KOMU, 30 students were affected by the damage in the residential halls. However, nobody was forced to relocate, Basi said.
Basi said that surprisingly, the damage occurred in buildings built in the past 10 to 20 years versus MU's older buildings, which held up well as the wind chill dipped to about minus 30. However, Columbia has had similar cold spells in which older campus buildings suffered more damage, he said.
Cleanup, which is being done by Service Master and Neville & Sons, began immediately upon discovery, Basi said. There was no cost estimate as of Wednesday afternoon.
"We don't want to speculate on something without assessing the damage," Basi said. "Cleanup needs to be able to get there, look for where water went. Did it go behind areas where we can't see the damage?"
Basi said MU prepared for the cold weather by leaving heating systems on and making sure doors around pipes were open to allow warmer air to circulate.
Meanwhile, frozen pipes and their aftermath were problems in homes and other buildings across Columbia.
Brian Wear, owner of Brian Wear Plumbing, said Tuesday that most of the assignments his business had responded to in the past few days dealt with frozen pipelines. Those can be tough to handle without getting into the structure of the drywall in many buildings, he said.
Wear said his business responded to 30 calls Monday "if not more" and was expecting to field another 30 calls Tuesday.
"People were just happy that we took their call," Wear said. "We take every call and book every call and let them know that we'll get to them as soon as we can."
A plumbing contractor for Mr. Rooter Plumbing said Tuesday that the business had 25 calls over the weekend and another 70 people since Monday. He said the majority of the calls were about frozen pipes, water heater pilot lights going out and backed up main sewer lines.
According to KOMU, no bitter cold is in sight for the Columbia area, with the high temperature forecast at 63 degrees Thursday, 48 on Friday and 49 both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s and 30s.
Last week at the same time, the high Thursday was 35 degrees and the low was minus 6, the high Friday was 8 degrees and the low minus 7, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday's high was 20 degrees and the low was 5 degrees.