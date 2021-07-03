'Business isn't booming': Fireworks shortage affects local vendors

Bob Gerau typically gives out exploding tanks or chickens that shoot out colored eggs to the children who visit his Bob's Fireworks store off U.S. 63 south of Columbia.
This year, however, Gerau can't be as generous. That's because there's a limited supply of fireworks because of shipping delays that are affecting fireworks vendors across the country.
"It's a booming business, but business isn't booming," Gerau said.
Gerau likes to “face” the fireworks products on his shelves, a practice many grocers use to make their stock look fuller. Although it helps sales, Gerau said all he has this year is already on display.
Fireworks consumers set a record last year when they bought $1.9 billion worth of mortars, bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, sparklers, fountains and other explosive products, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. That was almost a $1 billion increase from the year before.
Following last year’s trend, Gerau said folks are buying up fireworks quickly, and he expects to sell out by Tuesday. In order to have enough supply to meet demand, Gerau had to turn to unorthodox suppliers. He even bought a random storage locker full of fireworks in Connecticut.
Spirit of '76, a Columbia-based wholesaler and fireworks retailer, has both a year-round store on the west side of Highway 40 and a seasonal tent that sells fireworks across the highway. As a wholesaler, Spirit of '76 imports and distributes fireworks as well.
Spirit of '76 became aware in November of the potential shipping problems that now are slowing the arrival of fireworks from China, sales manager Ben Muzzey said.
"So we started to tell clients to expect shortages ... to take necessary precautions," Muzzey said. "So we encourage folks, you know, buy what we have now. We don't know what we're gonna be getting in."
This year, vendors such as Spirit of '76 saw a rise in the cost of ocean freight. There are many possibilities and theories about why the cost has gone up. Muzzey believes one problem is getting containers of fireworks delivered from ports in California.
Muzzey said that in a regular year, getting a shipping container from Shanghai, China, to Boonville would take 32 days.
But this year, "I've heard from others in the industry that their containers sit in the port in Long Beach or Oakland for, I've heard as many as four or five months," Muzzey said.
Spirit of '76 has seen its containers sit in port for an average of about 55 days.
Muzzey said COVID also had a hand in the problem.
"Let's say Maersk (a shipping company) operates 400 ships normally. When COVID hit, it took a while, but they took their operating vessels down to 300,” Muzzey said.
Fewer vessels caused the steamship lines to charge higher freight fees for each boat it shipped out of port. That's compounded by the fact that suppliers also are limited in the amount of fireworks they can put on a boat.
"Fireworks are a dangerous cargo," Muzzey said. "So there's only a certain amount allowed on a container vessel anyways, and there's a certain location in which they have to go on that."
One way Spirit of '76 tried to combat the delay in getting product to its vendors was to warn them ahead of time.
"If we do our best to make people aware, we're here to support the independent retailer, and you know, getting information like that is helpful so that they can make an informed decision," Muzzey said. "If they take action, fantastic."
Muzzey said those who didn't heed the warning and tried to order fireworks in May discovered that inventory was low and might not have been able to get the fireworks they wanted.
"It's been very trying this year and extremely costly to get the containers over, which increased the cost of the products," Muzzey said.
Given that fireworks are such a staple in Americans' celebration of the Fourth of July, Muzzey said he hates to charge people more for the same kind of fun that they had last year. The good part, he said, is that people are resilient.
"And I know that they're going to come out and still enjoy themselves in spite of it, supporting small businesses," Muzzey said. "Because that's what most independent retailers are, a local business owner. So that's awesome."