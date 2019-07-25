El Oso Grill on Wheels is expanding its business from a food truck to a bricks-and-mortar restaurant at 522 E. Broadway, the former site of Lucy’s Cafe.
Other than its usual tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos, the Mexican vendor will test a menu with seafood at the new location, co-owner Betsaida Estrada said. Since the food truck has its limitations, the business is coming up with new food ideas.
El Oso is just waiting for a few more final installments to the new location and is looking forward to opening the store in about a week or so.
Paleteria El Tajín
Paleteria El Tajín is set to open later this month at 923 E. Broadway.
The establishment will sell not only ice cream but also Mexican street food such as tacos, gorditas, enchiladas, empanadas and tamales. It will offer a variety of aguas frescas, which are fresh waters made with fruit, including watermelon, cucumber and pineapple.
The family-owned business is waiting on an inspection to decide an exact date for opening the shop, co-owner Yoselin Herrera said. The business plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
El Tajín’s ice cream flavors include mango en temporada, limon, chocolate and pastache.
The restaurant will offer popsicles, known as paletas, as well as paletas preparadas, which are popsicles with chamoy, Tajín and chunks of fruit. They will be available in similar flavors such as pina con chile, tamarindo, sandia, fresa and mango con chile.
B&B Bagel Co.
B&B Bagel Co. owner Brad Newkirk is bringing his boiled-and-baked goods to 904 Elm St. The restaurant’s second location is set to open in August.
The new location is smaller and won’t offer the full menu the Nifong location does, but it will still sell customer favorites including eggwiches, pizza bagels and veggie melts.
Newkirk doesn’t plan to offer student discounts but said B&B will continue to offer an “inexpensive, high-quality” product. “It’s a completely different beast, but we’re really excited,” Newkirk said. “Get ready for the smells of everything bagels baking in the morning.”
Cooper’s Landing
After weeks of cleaning up following flooding on the Missouri River, Cooper’s Landing hopes to reopen Friday with live music and food, owner Richard King said Thursday.
If all goes as planned, the Jesse Garrett Band will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Happy hour will feature live music by The Daves, and the Jamaican Jerk Hut will open its food truck starting at 5:30 p.m.
The business is still rebuilding some of its facilities, so food trucks will be on site to provide attendees with food. Chim’s Thai Kitchen hopes to reopen there eventually.
Cooper’s Landing still must pass a few inspections before it opens to the public.