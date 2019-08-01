Lululemon will open its seasonal pop-up store Aug. 9 in the space once occupied by Allen’s Flowers on Ninth Street.
The chain sells upmarket leggings and other athletic wear, especially for yoga.
It’s a new approach for Lululemon — testing a location for at least a year, said Nickie Davis, Downtown Community Improvement District outreach director.
“If it goes well, they’ll stay hopefully,” she said.
The Ninth Street location is an ideal spot for a business, Davis said.
“It’s got the college students, it’s got all of the other fun things happening around there, and they’re surrounded by great local businesses,” she said. “I think they’ll do pretty well.”
A Lululemon representative did not respond to requests for comment.
B&B Bagel Co.
B&B Bagel Co. will open its downtown location Friday, owner Brad Newkirk told a Missourian reporter Thursday.
The restaurant’s second location at 904 Elm St. won’t offer the full menu the Nifong location does, but it will still sell customer favorites, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Taqueria Don Pancho
After leaving their spot in Loop Liquor & Convenience Store, Taqueria Don Pancho finally found a new home at 3907 Peachtree Drive.
The taco joint is reopening in “mid-August” at the bigger location in the south side of Columbia. The new store will feature dine-in seating, a patio and potentially a carry-out window.
Francisco “Pancho” Rutiaga, the owner of Taqueria Don Pancho, said, “The kitchen is bigger and we now have space for storage.”
Its menu will include what was already offered before at its location in Loop Liquor, as well as specials of the day that are traditional Mexican dishes, Rutiaga said.
It will also be featuring new beverages such as Agua Fresca in horchata, mango and cucumber lime flavors.
The restaurant is also thinking about selling merchandise like Don Pancho T-shirts, which had been requested by their customers.
Rutiaga said the Peachtree location will have a traditional atmosphere where families can enjoy themselves with good food and good music.
“It will be a bigger space where people can sit down and have some beer or Margarita while eating our food,” Rutiaga said.