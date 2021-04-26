After the flooding that occurred April 8, businesses in Eastgate Plaza suffered damages. This includes, Clovers Natural Market, which will be closed for the time being while repairs are made to the parking lot.
The store closed Saturday for an abandoned storm drain to be removed. The drain overflowed with heavy rains this spring, causing the parking lot to flood and even forming cracks in the asphalt.
While no one noticed any structural issues, Clovers Natural Market experienced other problems from the downpour. Workers at the store were concerned when they noticed water was coming up from beneath the floor, said team leader Laura Maguire. However, that problem has since been resolved.
In a Facebook post, Clovers Natural Market said it expects the infrastructure repairs to last about a week.
Kroenke Group, the property management company that owns the land, reached out to an engineering group that recommended the store close while the initial phases of construction take place. There were safety concerns because the construction could compromise the store’s structural integrity, Maguire explained.
“It’s not ideal to have your doors closed and not what we want to have happened, but the safety of employees and customers is of utmost importance,” Maguire said.
The store was notified about the closing Thursday. Maguire said Clovers hopes to have its doors open again Saturday, but she added that “these things can take on a life of their own.”
Other stores in Eastgate Plaza have had similar issues, but their locations allowed them to remain open during construction.
Colton Reddick, an associate at UPS, said the store was also having some parking lot issues because of the water. However, UPS remained open Monday.
Hong Kong Market was also able to remain open, said manager Henry Chen. While the Hong Kong Market did experience drain issues in the store because of the flooding, these have since been addressed, and there have not been further issues.