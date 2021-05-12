Columbia and Boone County’s health order that has required masks in public places for most of the past year expired at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday.
Masks are still required in city and county buildings, at MU and in Columbia Public Schools buildings. Businesses, however, can make their own decisions about requirements.
As COVID-19 case numbers have decreased and vaccination numbers have increased, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services decided to move away from the ordinance, instead favoring recommendations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends people continue to wear masks while inside public spaces.
Many businesses took to social media leading up to the order’s expiration to lay out their plans. Some will continue requiring masks to enter, while others are leaving it up to the customers.
Restaurants and grocery stores
Some restaurants are diving headfirst into normalcy.
A Silverball manager told KOMU the bar will be going “100% back to normal.” Shortwave Coffee also told KOMU it will attempt business as usual, though owner Munir Mohammad said, “We’re just going to wait and see what happens.”
Harpo’s Bar & Grill will not enforce mask-wearing or social distancing. Fluffybutt Cookies will not require masks, though employees will put on masks at customers’ request.
Others are taking a more cautious approach. Masks are optional at Booches, but it will continue to spread out tables and limit bar seating.
Restaurants like Pizza Tree and Sparky’s Homemade Ice Cream will keep conducting business as they did during the pandemic, which means masks and social distancing, employees told KOMU.
Grocery stores can also decide their own policies. At EatWell, Schnucks and Hy-Vee, employees still need to wear masks but customers can choose to go without.
Clovers Natural Market will require masks to shop.
“We will keep the masks, I think, until the CDC says no masks are needed inside,” owner Patty Clover said. “That’s our take on masks. Everybody hates them, but we just don’t want to risk anybody.”
Salons, shops and more
Many stores, salons and other facilities around town will continue to require masks.
This includes the Columbia Public Library, which announced in a tweet that it will continue to require face masks for staff and patrons in all its locations.
The Peace Nook; Heart, Body, & Soul; D&H Drugstore; and Makes Scents each said in Facebook posts they will follow suit and continue to require masks.
“We know you may be vaccinated or you may be finding comfort in the lower infection rates and are feeling ready to ditch the mask. There are lots of situations now where that may make sense,” D&H Drugstore’s Facebook post read. “However, because we serve those still seeking vaccine, as well as those immunocompromised and most at risk from complications, our policy to require masks for entry into our lobbies will still be in effect.”
As will Yellow Dog Bookshop, which will continue to limit its capacity as well.
“Much of our community is still in the process of being vaccinated, and the CDC and our county health department strongly recommend that folks mask and stay distanced while indoors,” the bookstore wrote on Facebook. “So, we will keep our masks on and ask you to do the same.”
Masks are recommended in common areas at The Clip Joint Salon. However, clients can remove their masks once they are seated and 6 feet away from other customers. Employees will wear masks throughout the salon and “remain masked to their comfort level at their stations.”
The Love Seat will not require masks but will adjust to accommodate customers’ comfort levels. Delivery drivers will also ask customers their masking preferences.
“Many people are still fearful, and that didn’t really change after one day,” co-founder Jane Williams said. “And so I think (we’re) trying to be as sensitive to that as we can.”
Some stores, however, will forgo requirements entirely.
Modern Arms and Mutrux Automotive LLC both announced on Facebook they will allow employees and patrons to choose whether or not to mask up.
“We know our customers are smart and can make personal decisions to wear a mask or not,” Modern Arms said in a Facebook post.
Sara Sammons, Jacob Moscovitch and Liad Lerner contributed to this report.