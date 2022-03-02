Many local businesses in Columbia’s bustling downtown feature a red sticker on their front door or windows, indicating their involvement in the town’s annual film festival, True/False.
The festival is one of the biggest events the city hosts every year, bringing the community together through numerous local business partnerships, volunteer opportunities and showcases of local creative talent.
In an effort to adapt to the pandemic, last year’s festival was held outdoors at Stephens Lake Park but will return to downtown Columbia this week in full force.
“I think (True/False) is just a really good organization,” said Sare Schuh, a barista at Shortwave Coffee. “They’re really communicative and everyone who comes in is really kind. They do a lot for the small businesses here.”
“It’s fun to have out-of-towners who come in,” said Skylark Bookshop Owner Alex George. “You have a lot of regulars, and it’s always fun to have people come in for the first time and look around and have those conversations, which are a little different.”
The festival is a chance for both locals and those coming from out of town to support the small business community.
“It’s almost like Christmas in March in a lot of ways. It’s a really happy and positive atmosphere,” said Joe Chevalier, owner of Yellow Dog Bookshop.
“People are excited to be here and are coming from out of town to return for the festival,” he said. “The people who do watch documentaries also are the people who like to read and bring us more of our target audience.”
Cortny Wells, a sales associate at Bluestem Missouri Crafts, a True/False sponsor, said, “I appreciate that they have it at a time of year that’s more slow, it definitely allows for more excitement around the area and brings in a lot more people.”
“A lot of people that live in Columbia or maybe go to (MU) don’t realize how big of a thing (True/False) is in the film industry,” said Shakespeare’s general manager Toby Epstein. “It’s the biggest and most popular documentary film festival in the world.”
“We want to help the community. True/False doesn’t need (Shakespeare’s) sponsorship — it’s really from a place where we want to do good for the community,” Epstein said of his firm’s sponsorship role.
Many of Columbia’s local businesses are prepping for a busy weekend.
Shortwave Coffee owner Munir Mohammad takes pride in the role his company plays in the annual event. “We provide all the coffee for the festival. So for their special events, we’ll have coffee there; for all their conferences and meetings as well ... True/False weekend is typically our busiest weekend,” he said.
When they walk through the doors of Shortwave Coffee in Alley A, the first thing customers see in the dimly lit coffee shop are the baristas making drinks behind the pink espresso machine at the bar.
To the right of the door, a small table displays merchandise for the festival — 100% of the proceeds for every piece of merchandise, from tote bags to puzzles, go towards this year’s festival.
“I think now that things are more rolling in person we can cater more to like, here are wearable things that you can go to True/False in person and show off,” said Schuh.
The Downtown District’s small business owners and employees say they are excited for the return of festival attendees this year. This year’s True/False will be an opportunity for the community to come together in support of one another, after almost two years of isolation.
“I feel like we’re all clamoring to ... see other people and get to experience stuff we’ve missed out on because of the pandemic,” Schuh said.
Some sponsors, like Skylark Bookshop, participated in last year’s event at Stephens Lake by selling books outdoors. However, George said that hosting the event downtown helps connect Columbia residents seeking to support the town.
“The fun of it for me has always been, even before the bookshop, just walking up and down the streets downtown, seeing people that you know, and it’s the sense of community that comes out,” George said. “ The sort of the pride in the festival and in Columbia that comes out on those occasions is wonderful.”
At Bluestem, last year’s decreased turnout meant hearing fewer chimes from customers coming into the store. Wells said they felt the impact of the decreased attendance during last year’s event.
“It was definitely slower than years previous,” Wells said. “I feel like that also is probably just because not a lot of people wanted to be out during that time (because of COVID-19).”
For the small businesses in the downtown district, getting to sponsor the festival means more than just the increase in customers. Schuh said the festival showcases the pride of Columbia’s business owners.
“I think that they show that we’re really invested in the local community and ... just supporting other, like, small organizations or businesses,” she said. “It’s just really, really about fostering community.”
