Richard Hart carefully reached into the cage with more than 30 monarch butterflies, let one land on his finger and slowly lifted his arm. A few seconds later, the creatures flapped their wings, embracing the blue sky.
“This never happened before. They always take off like crazy,” Hart said. “But instead of the butterflies taking off like ‘zoom,' they just stayed in the cage.”
He released the butterflies Friday at Cedarhurst of Columbia, the culmination of what he called a "butterfly world" at the assisted living facility. Hart, a noted entomologist, housed and released butterflies for years, with the intention of pleasing his wife Margaret.
Though the hobby began in their home, five years ago, the couple moved to Cedarhurst after Margaret was diagnosed with dementia.
“She cannot talk, and nor can she walk,” Hart said .
For a couple years, the two were frustrated that Margaret wasn't able to touch the butterflies. But last week, when she reached into a cage that Hart had set across from her wheelchair, she pulled her hand out with a butterfly perched on it.
“When she saw the butterfly in her hand, all the lines on her forehead disappeared,” Hart said.
Hart brought the butterflies at Cedarhurst, with the help of the community's staff, in an effort to spruce up residents' days and calm them.
"We call this butterfly therapy," he said. "It's the only thing that goes through a season in which we can see all these changes. So it allows time to have more senses of meaning other than three meals a day."
Cedarhurst resident Lynne Pridgeon said she was glad to have seen the whole process leading up to the release — from eggs to caterpillars, building a cocoon and finally emerging as beautiful monarchs.
“They put a butterfly on my arm, and it liked me very much," Pridgeon said. "It won't leave."